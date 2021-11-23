Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,208 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 491.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 208.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

