Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,928. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.