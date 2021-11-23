Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LUNMF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$12.50 price objective for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of LUNMF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,928. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.87. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.