MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.62. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

NASDAQ MTSI traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $75.18. 514,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,291. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.54. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $79.31.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 207,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $12,931,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $25,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 585,466 shares of company stock worth $38,610,761 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,949,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,188,000 after buying an additional 44,365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,871,000 after buying an additional 133,051 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,756,000 after buying an additional 950,970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,322,000 after buying an additional 240,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after buying an additional 531,797 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

