Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,761 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.05% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,118,000 after purchasing an additional 626,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,664,000 after buying an additional 516,796 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 645,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,215,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,912,000 after buying an additional 147,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 437,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,741,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGE opened at $66.78 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

