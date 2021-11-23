Maecenas (ART) Hits One Day Volume of $242.00

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Maecenas has a market cap of $294,565.06 and approximately $242.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00046689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.86 or 0.00239093 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00087986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

