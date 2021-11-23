Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.15. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$10.14, with a volume of 9,529 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The company has a market cap of C$585.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.34.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$166.43 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

