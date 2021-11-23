MahaDAO Price Reaches $3.95 (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $3.95 or 0.00006855 BTC on exchanges. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $11.79 million and $411,893.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00070765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00073106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00090199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,327.96 or 0.07508733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,762.46 or 1.00214113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,984,817 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

