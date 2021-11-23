Mandiant (MNDT) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Mandiant (NASDAQ: MNDT) is one of 30 public companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Mandiant to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Mandiant alerts:

This table compares Mandiant and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10% Mandiant Competitors -8.05% -16.13% 0.13%

Mandiant has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandiant’s peers have a beta of 1.53, meaning that their average stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mandiant and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00 Mandiant Competitors 223 1257 2200 65 2.56

Mandiant presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.84%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.41%. Given Mandiant’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mandiant has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mandiant and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mandiant $940.58 million -$207.30 million -16.52 Mandiant Competitors $1.23 billion $3.26 million 34.02

Mandiant’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mandiant. Mandiant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mandiant peers beat Mandiant on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.