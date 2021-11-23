Mandiant (MNDT) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Mandiant (NASDAQ: MNDT) is one of 30 public companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Mandiant to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Mandiant has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandiant’s peers have a beta of 1.53, meaning that their average share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mandiant and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mandiant $940.58 million -$207.30 million -16.66 Mandiant Competitors $1.23 billion $3.26 million 34.66

Mandiant’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mandiant. Mandiant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mandiant and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00 Mandiant Competitors 223 1257 2200 65 2.56

Mandiant presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.89%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.88%. Given Mandiant’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mandiant has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Mandiant and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10% Mandiant Competitors -8.05% -16.13% 0.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of Mandiant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mandiant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mandiant peers beat Mandiant on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

