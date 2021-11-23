Mannatech, Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Mannatech has raised its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NASDAQ MTEX traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,095. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $74.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Mannatech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Inc develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

