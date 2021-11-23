Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Holdings Lifted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,373 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Manulife Financial worth $25,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MFC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 70.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,043,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 73.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFC opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

