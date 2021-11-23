Maple (MPL) Trading Up 28.6% This Week

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Maple has a market capitalization of $76.53 million and $2.14 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maple has traded up 28.6% against the dollar. One Maple coin can now be bought for about $26.73 or 0.00046338 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00046676 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.85 or 0.00237231 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00087672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,863,255 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

