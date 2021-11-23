Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 798,714 Shares

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 798,714 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marchex alerts:

On Wednesday, November 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 22,412 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $61,633.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 447 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,275 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $21,897.75.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 37,554 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $114,539.70.

On Friday, August 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 51,428 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $157,369.68.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 26,065 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $79,498.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,430. The firm has a market cap of $111.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91. Marchex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $3.67.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Marchex by 41.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marchex by 17.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in Marchex by 8.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,392,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 193,081 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marchex by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 80,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Marchex by 102.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 22,668 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.