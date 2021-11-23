Mark F. Albino Sells 7,450 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) COO Mark F. Albino sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $1,027,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ OFLX traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.99. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,810. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.73. Omega Flex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.98 and a twelve month high of $193.60.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.
Omega Flex Company Profile
Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.
