Mark F. Albino Sells 7,450 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) COO Mark F. Albino sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $1,027,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ OFLX traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.99. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,810. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.73. Omega Flex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.98 and a twelve month high of $193.60.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 102,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.