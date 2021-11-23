Marlin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $53.45 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for $0.0994 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. Marlin has a total market cap of $73.28 million and $53.45 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00070592 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00072785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00089750 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,320.24 or 0.07489423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,550.78 or 0.99768013 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

