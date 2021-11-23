Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 6,732 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 224.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WING. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 28.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 33.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,451.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Wingstop from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.22.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $117,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $171.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.89 and its 200 day moving average is $162.07.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.69%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.