Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Stake in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.10% of Century Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $531,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $880,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ IPSC opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.12 and a quick ratio of 15.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.