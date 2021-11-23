Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Stake in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $1,036,962,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $50,137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $32,160,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $29,707,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $26,345,000. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 18,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $475,222.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 52,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $1,201,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,424 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,502.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,681,522 shares of company stock valued at $41,506,991 in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

KNBE opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.28 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

