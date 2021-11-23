Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 61,353 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 38.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at $2,317,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 93,363.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP opened at $87.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $96.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.04.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.88.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

