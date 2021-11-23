Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in KLA by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,167,000 after acquiring an additional 141,808 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC stock opened at $407.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $242.66 and a 1-year high of $427.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KLA from $378.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $389.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.65.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $5,496,442. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.