Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Alleghany during the second quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the second quarter valued at $70,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $698.86 on Tuesday. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $563.47 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $655.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $672.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.60) by $3.34. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

