Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 16,078 Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of Masonite International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,445,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,346,000 after buying an additional 71,273 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,226,000 after buying an additional 186,333 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,943,000 after buying an additional 277,835 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,253,000 after buying an additional 107,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 563,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after buying an additional 82,571 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $114.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.01. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $92.08 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

