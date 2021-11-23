Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 16,078 Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of Masonite International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,445,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,346,000 after buying an additional 71,273 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,226,000 after buying an additional 186,333 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,943,000 after buying an additional 277,835 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,253,000 after buying an additional 107,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 563,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after buying an additional 82,571 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of DOOR stock opened at $114.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.01. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $92.08 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.
Masonite International Profile
Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.
