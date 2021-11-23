Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 174,150 Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 174,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 101.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 186.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter worth $80,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter worth $111,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.80. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SID shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

