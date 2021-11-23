Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 177,571 Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 177,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of Party City Holdco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth $81,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRTY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Steven J. Collins purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

PRTY stock opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.24. Party City Holdco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 3.67.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

