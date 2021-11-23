Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 82,520 Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Merus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 40.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the first quarter valued at about $1,058,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 216.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 172,036 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at about $3,461,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 91.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 233,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.89. Merus has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative return on equity of 39.37% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merus will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

