Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,158 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.35% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

