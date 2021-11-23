Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.55 Million Position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 67.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,729 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.31% of American Outdoor Brands worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOUT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 102,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 10.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

AOUT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Outdoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

AOUT stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $341.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.07. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski purchased 4,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.