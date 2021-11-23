Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 116.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.28% of Ontrak worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTRK. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth approximately $394,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth approximately $568,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 199.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 121,322 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of OTRK opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $125.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Ontrak, Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $99.89.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,333,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

