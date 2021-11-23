Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 165.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,739 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.49% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

JNCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.19.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $15,922,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $424.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jounce Therapeutics Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.