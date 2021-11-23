Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,892 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth $405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 109.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 633.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 63,029 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth $919,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EYE. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average is $54.26. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

