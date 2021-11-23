Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.66 Million in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth $121,454,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 78.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,242,000 after purchasing an additional 963,427 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 1,420.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after purchasing an additional 951,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the second quarter valued at $75,585,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Jarzynka sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,228,882.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 41,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $4,931,933.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,604 shares of company stock worth $12,778,114 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $116.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.24 and a beta of 1.77. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $124.79.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

