Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.69 Million in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Asana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total transaction of $2,360,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total value of $2,666,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and have sold 92,440 shares valued at $10,477,306. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASAN. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $106.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.65. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.61 and a beta of 0.55. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

