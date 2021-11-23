Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.70 Million in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,247 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,774 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 438,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,488,000 after acquiring an additional 334,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,995,000 after acquiring an additional 224,120 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Five9 by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 874,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,322,000 after purchasing an additional 207,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,697,000 after purchasing an additional 163,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVN. Barclays began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist Financial downgraded Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $104,406.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,517.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total value of $619,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,538 shares of company stock worth $8,778,929. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $139.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -165.94 and a beta of 0.41. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $138.72 and a one year high of $211.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

