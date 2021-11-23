Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,036,000 after acquiring an additional 167,962 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,177,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $278,320.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,814 shares of company stock valued at $509,555. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKTR shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

