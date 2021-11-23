Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 85,747 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.25% of Perion Network at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 76,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 16,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

NASDAQ PERI opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.67 million, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $33.09.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PERI. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.