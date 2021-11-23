Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.45% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIDO. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 459.5% in the second quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,215,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,645,000 after acquiring an additional 998,052 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 174.9% in the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 79,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 50,713 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $25.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.69.

