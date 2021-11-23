Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 19,764 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,764 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of Simulations Plus worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 126.9% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,085,000 after acquiring an additional 917,610 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 12.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,446,000 after acquiring an additional 153,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,505,000 after acquiring an additional 18,772 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 21.8% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 794,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,606,000 after acquiring an additional 142,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,627,000 after acquiring an additional 31,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $906,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $395,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,503 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,754. 23.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLP stock opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $90.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 121.02, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

