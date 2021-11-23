Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 2,266 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,954,000 after acquiring an additional 155,379 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Omnicell by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,373,000 after acquiring an additional 47,699 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,597,000 after buying an additional 260,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,066,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,453,000 after purchasing an additional 147,101 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $964,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total transaction of $6,959,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,394 shares of company stock worth $9,700,301 in the last 90 days. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicell stock opened at $183.23 on Tuesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.94 and a 12-month high of $187.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.03.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

