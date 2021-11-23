Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 45,846 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 487.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.25% of Titan Machinery worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,074,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 42,279 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 74,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 53,396 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $796.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.74. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $377.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

