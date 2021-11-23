Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 58,504 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,504 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.46% of Trinity Capital worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth about $530,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

In other news, Director Michael Zacharia purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIN opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $459.71 million and a PE ratio of 4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Trinity Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 117.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.