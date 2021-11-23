Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 281.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,992 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Victory Capital worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCTR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VCTR. B. Riley lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

In other news, CEO David Craig Brown bought 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,828.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Dennis Policarpo bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $259,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.85%.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.