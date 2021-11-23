Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 181.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

In other news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.