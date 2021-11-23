Marshall Wace LLP Sells 10,822 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,822 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,973,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 444,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,274,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,569,000 after buying an additional 60,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total transaction of $2,424,140.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,465 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,063. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.53.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $345.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.72. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.79 and a 1 year high of $353.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.47.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

