Marshall Wace LLP Sells 25,704 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,704 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 16.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 39,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. 14.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

In other Qualtrics International news, CFO Robert W. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $79,616.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,176 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.