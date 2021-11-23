Marshall Wace LLP Sells 27,648 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,648 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:K opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.98. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.39%.

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,668 shares of company stock worth $26,115,084. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

