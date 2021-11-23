Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 21,882 Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,882 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in PLDT were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in PLDT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in PLDT in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in PLDT in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in PLDT by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PHI opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.16. PLDT Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

