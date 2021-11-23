Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,011 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 59.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 110.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,389,000 after purchasing an additional 242,732 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 159.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 206,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 126,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 98.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DNLI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $1,002,081.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $87,981.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,665 shares of company stock worth $2,768,528. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

DNLI opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $93.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.