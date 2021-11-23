Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Shares in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Prudential by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,909,000 after acquiring an additional 397,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,518,000 after buying an additional 423,164 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,664,000 after buying an additional 17,581 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,751,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 831,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,690,000 after buying an additional 37,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.161 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Prudential Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.