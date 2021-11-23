Marshall Wace North America L.P. Reduces Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,285 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zynga by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,223,000 after buying an additional 1,115,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zynga by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after buying an additional 2,305,446 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zynga by 27.6% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,816,000 after buying an additional 4,395,300 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Zynga by 17.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,253,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,251,000 after buying an additional 3,065,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,975,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,343,000 after purchasing an additional 310,452 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.55 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $135,471.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,046.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,137 shares of company stock worth $1,034,114. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.